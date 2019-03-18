Half Year 2019 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to Volution's FY '19 half year results presentation. And actually, a couple of more of those -- a couple of new faces in the room, I think. So I'm Ronnie George. I'm the CFO and -- CEO even. And Ian Dew is the CFO. And what we'll do is -- for those that have been here before is the standard sort of format. We've got a presentation in front of us. We won't use all of the pages in the presentation, but some of them are for reference.



What I'll do is just kick off with the highlights. So I'm actually going to start on Page 4 and just talk a little bit about the highlights and then a couple of important issues for us in the first half of the year. And then I'll hand over to Ian, and he's definitely the CFO, who will walk you through the financial results in a little bit more detail, and I'll come back and talk individually about our market sectors, and then we'll finish with outlook and then over to Q&A.



So turn to Page 4. And our headline is further -- we believe further good progress with revenue