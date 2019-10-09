Full Year 2019 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 09, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Excellent. Okay. Well, good morning, and welcome to Volution 2019 results presentation. A couple of things I'd like to do to kick off. So using this deck in front of you, Page 1, things that we'd like to talk about today.



But first off, a change from some of the prior presentations. Welcome to Andy O'Brien. So Andy started as the CFO at the beginning of this financial year, delighted that Andy's alongside me today. And so together, we'll share this presentation.



So slightly different format to what we've done previously. I mean, first off, should, of course, quote the prelim headline. The strong results for the year: revenue growth, 14.6%; earnings per share growth of 10.3%, our fifth year since listing in 2014. And what I would like to do today is just talk a little bit about what we're calling our refreshed strategy. I'll talk about the results in headline, but hand over to Andy to go through that in more detail. As is sort of pretty standard, I'll