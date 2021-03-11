Half Year 2021 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Volution Group Interim Results Presentation for 2021. Delighted to be here this morning virtually. Myself, Ronnie George, as the Chief Executive. I'm joined by Andy O'Brien, who is next to me near the camera as we panned across.



Andrew O'Brien - Volution Group plc - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody.



Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



So, delighted to be here. First of all, I hope you're all safe and well at this really difficult time during the pandemic. But look, to matters at hand, Volution Group, healthy air sustainably, as it says on the first page. And we're really delighted, as I say, to take you through our first half results.



So on to the following page. The format for this morning, a quick overview. Andy can take us through the financial review. Standard format really, while I'll come back and talk about the business review and strategy