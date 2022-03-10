Half Year 2022 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Well, good morning, and welcome to those in the room. Great. It's great to see you in person. It's been a couple of years since we've been able to present our results in person. So that's a real joy. But today -- I'm Ronnie George, I'm the Chief Executive of Volution. Alongside me, Andy O'Brien, and he's been the Chief Financial Officer now for nearly 3 years. And supporting us in the audience today, Paul Hollingworth, our Chairman.



So what we'd like to do today is take you through our results. So overview, I'll start with that, the financial review with Andy, business review and strategy. I'll come back on summary and outlook. And of course, I think some interesting opportunity around the Q&A.



First off, and it's really relatively straightforward. We believe our early and decisive action on supply chain management and also around pricing has delivered a strong revenue and profit growth in the first half of the year. And so in summary, 13.6% revenue growth, that's a split of about just under 8% organic growth on