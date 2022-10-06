Full Year 2022 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 06, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and fantastic to see so many people here in the room this morning. It's a real pleasure. I think through COVID, it was quite difficult presenting our results remotely. So thanks for coming along. We're delighted to be here this morning and talk to you about our results for FY '22. And indeed, we'll give you a little bit of a hint of what we think comes next. So we'll have to wait for that to the end of the presentation. But we're here today to talk to you about healthy air, sustainably, that solution.



I'm Ronnie George, I'm the Chief Executive. I've actually been chief executive for over 10 years now, a little bit scary when you say that, 8 years listed and over 10 years. Andrew O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer, 3 years with the group, and really pleased to talk about our FY '22.



So a little bit of a overview. Andy will take us through the financial review in a little bit more detail, something about the business review, our 3 geographic areas, about summary, what happened in '22, and then we'll come on to