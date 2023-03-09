Half Year 2023 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, and welcome to our analyst briefing. We're delighted and delighted so many who have made an effort to come out and see us today. So what we'd like to do is together between us, we'll cover off our half year results. I'll go through an overview, which will be a little bit less financial. I'll hand over to Andy to talk about the financial review. Then we'll come back on the business review and talk about the 3 geographic areas and then at the end, summary outlook and then I think very important around Q&A. But look, we've had a really strong first half performance. We're delighted about our performance in the first half of the year. Organic growth, 6.3% at constant currency. That's through volume and price. So both areas participated well.



Our operating margin has been maintained at our sort of long-term -- above our long-term target of being above 20%, so at 21.1%. And what's really important here, Volution is a company that provides healthier sustainably. And these metrics that we're talking about when we