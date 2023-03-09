Mar 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Ronnie George - Volution Group plc - CEO & Executive Director
Well, good morning, and welcome to our analyst briefing. We're delighted and delighted so many who have made an effort to come out and see us today. So what we'd like to do is together between us, we'll cover off our half year results. I'll go through an overview, which will be a little bit less financial. I'll hand over to Andy to talk about the financial review. Then we'll come back on the business review and talk about the 3 geographic areas and then at the end, summary outlook and then I think very important around Q&A. But look, we've had a really strong first half performance. We're delighted about our performance in the first half of the year. Organic growth, 6.3% at constant currency. That's through volume and price. So both areas participated well.
Our operating margin has been maintained at our sort of long-term -- above our long-term target of being above 20%, so at 21.1%. And what's really important here, Volution is a company that provides healthier sustainably. And these metrics that we're talking about when we
Half Year 2023 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...