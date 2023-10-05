Preliminary Q4 2023 Volution Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 05, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Ronnie George Volution Group plc-CEO



Really pleased to have a good audience. We're delighted to tell you a little bit more about what happened in our financial year 2023. And what we're also looking forward to doing today is introducing you to some new materials, which we hope will try and bring the story to life a little bit more and certainly should be helpful for context.



But as you can see from the agenda here, I'll take you through the overview. I'll hand over to Andy. Andy is now four years with Volution, so four financial years completed. Of course, a couple of those were really difficult through the COVID period. But I'm not sure if we should talk about this being the new normal. But nevertheless, it's a more normal environment that maybe we're trading in.



I'll go through the business review, and we'll talk a little bit about summary and outlook. And the headline there, leading player. So we think of ourselves as a leading player in the international HVAC market. I think this is a really important headline for a slide because one of the things that we often talk about