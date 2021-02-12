Q4 2020 Volue AS Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Trond Straume - Volue AS - CEO



Good morning and welcome to this quarterly presentation. My name is Trond Straume, and I'm the CEO of Volue. Together with me today, Arnstein Kjesbu who's our CFO. There will be opportunity to submit questions throughout the presentation, and we will hold a Q&A section at the end.



Let's move to slide 4 and start with the highlights of the quarter. Looking at the financial performance in the fourth quarter, we delivered revenues of NOK240 million, representing 17% growth compared to fourth quarter in 2019. Please note that the 19 figures are based on IFRS with continuity and not pro-forma figures as presented in the Q3 report.



The EBITDA margins were at 23%, which is also an improvement compared to the same period in 2019. We continue to grow our recurring revenues to NOK170 million in fourth quarter, which is 17% higher than the same period in 2019. Our cash balance is strong at NOK411 million and is improved from operational activities. From an operational perspective, we saw sales closing above targets for the period and we believe the market outlook