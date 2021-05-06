Q1 2021 Volue AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Trond Straume - Volue ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this quarterly presentation. Slide 4, please.



My name is Trond Straume and I'm the CEO of Volue. Together with me today, I have Arnstein Kjesbu, who is our CFO. Roland Peetz, the Managing Director of Likron GmbH, will also be joining us.



Following the acquisition of Likron last year, Roland is now leading our combined efforts towards the intraday power trading market in Europe. There will be an opportunity to submit questions throughout the presentation, and we will hold a Q&A section at the end.



Moving to slide 5. First of all, I'd like to give you a brief update on the recent cyber incident. Yesterday morning on May 5, we discovered a cyberattack on parts of Volue. We immediately deployed our cybersecurity task force and initiated mitigating actions. All affected applications were shut down and backup solutions initiated as far as possible. We have been supported by our external data security partners to neutralize the attack. Relevant authorities are informed.



Volue is doing its utmost to limit the