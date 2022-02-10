Q4 2021 Volue ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 10, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Trond Straume

Volue ASA - CEO

* Arnstein Kjesbu

Volue ASA - CFO & Strategy



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Kari Eide Hartvedt

Pareto Securities - Analyst



=====================

Trond Straume - Volue ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Volue's presentation of the fourth-quarter 2021 results. My name is Trond Straume, and I'm the CEO of Volue. Together with me today, I have Arnstein Kjesbu, who is our CFO. There will be opportunity to submit questions throughout the presentation, and we will hold a Q&A section at the end.



Volue with its heritage has been pioneering green tech for decades with focus on industries critical to society. Our research work started in the power industry more than 50 years ago, and we're now one of the largest software companies in Norway. Creating Volue in 2020 has helped us become a front runner