Q2 2022 Volue ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Trond Straume - Volue ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Volue's presentation of the results from the second quarter of 2022. My name is Trond Straume and I'm the CEO of Volue. Together with me today, I have Arnstein Kjesbu, who's our CFO. JÃ¸rund Haartveit, who is heading up our inside business, will also be joining. He will talk about our market insight platform for the power market. There will be opportunities to submit questions throughout the presentation, and we will hold a Q&A section at the end.



Volue with its heritage has been pioneering green tech for decades, with focus on industries critical to society. Our research work started in the power industry more than 50 years ago, and we're now one of the largest software companies in Norway.



Creating Volue in 2020 has helped us become a front runner with digital coverage along the clean energy value chain, from monitoring using sensors to realize cash in trading. Building from our success in the Norwegian home market, we've now earned the trust of more than 2,200 customers across more than 40 countries.



