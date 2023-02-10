Q4 2022 Volue ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Trond Straume - Volue ASA - CEO



Welcome and thank you for joining me for this presentation of the fourth-quarter financial results from Volue.



Total operating revenues amounted to NOK339 million in the fourth quarter. This is a record high quarterly revenue for Volue and 9% higher than in the same period the year before. Adjusted EBITDA came in at NOK64 million, which represents a margin of 19%.



We're happy to continue on our growth path while staying true to our promise of increased margins in the second half of 2022 compared to the first half last year. Annual recurring revenues amounted to NOK211 million, of which NOK79 million were SaaS revenues. Recurring revenues grew by 12% and SaaS revenues grew by 22% compared to the same quarter the previous year.



Looking at sales performance, Volue had a great quarter, and I would like to highlight two contracts. First, a breakthrough contract with a German power major in the energy segment. The customer has split its business into green and brown power production and chose a cross-portfolio platform of capabilities from Volue to