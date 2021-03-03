Mar 03, 2021 / 09:15PM GMT

Simon William Flannery - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon. I'm Simon Flannery, telecom services and comm infrastructure analyst at Morgan Stanley. Welcome back to TMT 2021. It's my great pleasure to welcome Rick Baldridge, Mark Dankberg and the team from Viasat. Welcome.



Richard A. Baldridge - Viasat, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good to be here. Thanks for having us.



Mark D. Dankberg - Viasat, Inc. - Co- Founder & Executive Chairman



Thanks, Simon.



Simon William Flannery - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Great. Thank you. So before we get started, please let me just read some disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Questions and Answers:<