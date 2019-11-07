Nov 07, 2019 / NTS GMT
Martin Lehner - Wacker Neuson SE - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Hello, everybody. Welcome to our conference call Q3 2019. I will start with a short overview about the key figures, and then I will hand over to Wilfried, Wacker Neuson's, CFO, to give you more details on the financials.
So let's start with our key figures. On the left side, you see the development in Q3. And on the right side, on the top 9 months year-to-date. So on the top line, we see still very positive development in Q3, plus 12% compared to last year, year-to-date, plus 14%. That's, I think, a very positive development also in Q3 is continuing. Even if the environment is becoming more challenging, we are still able to have double -- to achieve double-digit growth. While we are not satisfied with development on the EBIT side, you see in Q3, we are 4% behind last year, year-to-date, only 4% above last year. We expect it's much more. The reason for that, we will go into details in a few minutes. Also, still what -- where we want to be is on the operating and free cash flow side, year-to-date free cash flow is minus EUR 203
Q3 2019 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript
