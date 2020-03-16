Full Year 2019 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2020 / NTS GMT

Wilfried Trepels - Wacker Neuson SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, an update to the actual situation regarding the coronavirus. Number one is health and safety of our employees. This has absolutely top priority. We have established forward-looking measures such as strong restrictions on business trips and events. We limited the access of the parties to all Wacker Neuson locations. We have established cross-location task force from all important areas such as procurement, production and sales.



We assure the operative business through the increased hygiene standards and safety precautions in production and administration, and we are reacting with so-called shift models also in the admin area. One thing which is usually not the best is the high inventory, but in this case, the high inventory is positive because we have machines and spare parts available.



Furthermore, we made emergency plans for avoidance of delivery delays and reductions of impact to a minimum. Medium-term restrictions or delays in delivery capabilities are likely