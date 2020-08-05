Half Year 2020 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / NTS GMT

Christopher Helmreich - Wacker Neuson SE - Head of IR



Christopher Helmreich speaking of Wacker Neuson Investor Relations. On behalf of Wacker Neuson, I would like to welcome you to our H1 results telephone conference. Thank you very much for joining. With us today in Munich are Martin Lehner, CEO; and Wilfried Trepels, CFO. The respective presentation can be found on our Investor Relations website. Right after the presentation, we will enter the Q&A session. Please note that the entire call will be recorded.



I would like to hand over now to Mr. Lehner.



Martin Lehner - Wacker Neuson SE - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Executive Board



Yes. Hello also from my side. Welcome to the conference call. I will start to give you a short overview about our key figures, and then I will hand over to my colleague Wilfried to give you details on the financials. And finally, I will end with our outlook.



Yes. Here, you see our key figures for Q2 2020 and H1 2020. As expected, Q2 was a quite difficult month for us with revenues down 25% compared to last year. EBIT