Q3 2020 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / NTS GMT

Christopher Helmreich - Wacker Neuson SE - Head of IR



Hello. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Christopher Helmreich speaking of Wacker Neuson Investor Relations. Thanks for dialing in. Welcome to our Q3 results call. Today with me in Munich are Mr. Lehner, CEO; and Mr. Trepels, CFO.



As usual, the gentlemen will give you a short overview of Q3 and then we're happy to take your questions. The respective presentation can be found on our website or accessed through the webcast. Please note, the entire call will be recorded. Thank you.



Okay. Let's start. I will hand over to Mr. Lehner, CEO.



Martin Lehner - Wacker Neuson SE - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Executive Board



Yes. Hello, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference call Q3 2020. I will start with a short overview and then I will hand over to my colleague, Wilfried, and he'll give you more details on the financials.



Here, you see an overview about what we have achieved in Q3. And you see on the right side also the 9 months figures 2020. Q3, our revenues stand at EUR 391