Q4 2020 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / NTS GMT

Christopher Helmreich - Wacker Neuson SE - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Christopher Helmreich speaking, of Wacker Neuson Investor Relations. Thank you very much for dialing in. Welcome to our fiscal year 2020 conference call. With me in Munich is Kurt Helletzgruber, CEO and CFO of Wacker Neuson; and also Alexander Greschner, CSO of Wacker Neuson.



Over the next 20 minutes, Mr. Helletzgruber and Mr. Greschner will present the results of fiscal 2020. They will explain our strategy 2022 actions of the past fiscal year and what we are ahead, and they will provide an outlook for fiscal 2021.



You'll have the opportunity to ask questions right after the presentation. Please note that the entire call will be recorded. The presentation slides can be found on our website, wackerneusongroup.com/investorrelations or via the webcast, which you can access via the link sent to you in the invitation e-mail.



Thank you. I'd like to hand over now to Mr. Helletzgruber.



Kurt Helletzgruber - Wacker Neuson SE - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO &