Nov 10, 2021 / NTS GMT
Christopher Helmreich - Wacker Neuson SE - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Parker Norton Group Q3 Earnings Call. My name is Christopher Helmreich of Investor Relations. Joining me in Munich today are Dr. Karl Tragl, our CEO; and Christoph Burkhard, our CFO.
Over the next 10 to 15 minutes, we will present the results of Q3 '21 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year. You will have the opportunity to ask questions right after the presentation.
If you are joining us via webcast -- if you are not joining us via webcast, you can find the presentation slides for this call on our website, wackerneusongroup.com/investor relations. Before we start, please note that the entire call, including Q&A, will be recorded and made available on our website this afternoon. Now let me turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Tragl.
Karl Tragl - Wacker Neuson SE - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO
Thank you, Christopher. And also from my side, a warm welcome to our business updates. Let's start with a brief summary of the third
Q3 2021 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...