Full Year 2021 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Christopher Helmreich - Wacker Neuson SE - Head of IR



Hello, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Wacker Neuson Group Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This is Christopher Helmreich speaking of Wacker Neuson Investor Relations. With me in Munich is our CFO, Christoph Burkhard; our CEO, Karl Tragl, is connected via phone.



Over the next 10 to 15 minutes, we will present the results of fiscal 2021, give you an insight to our acquisition of the Enar Group and provide an outlook for 2022. You will have the opportunity to ask questions right after the presentation. If you are not joining us via webcast, you can find the presentation slides for this call at wackerneuson.com/investorrelations.



Before we start, please note that the entire call, including the Q&A session, will be recorded and made available on our website in the afternoon.



Now let me turn the call over to Karl Tragl and Christoph Burkhard.



Karl Tragl - Wacker Neuson SE - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, Christopher, and good afternoon,