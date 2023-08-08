Q2 2023 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Ingo Middelmenne -



Thank you very much, operator. Good afternoon, everybody. This is Ingo Middelmenne from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining again today on behalf of our H1 2023 earnings call and webcast. As the title already says, we will present to you today our H1 2023 figures, as released this morning.



In the next 15 to 20 minutes, we will talk about the most important events in the first half year of 2023 from an operational and financial perspective. Following this, there will be a Q&A session. If you're not able to follow today's call or the webcast, the presentation slides are also available for you for download at wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations.



Please note that the entire call, including the Q&A session, will be recorded and made available publicly on our corporate website in the course of the day.



I'm now handing you over to our executives, Dr. Karl Tragl and Christoph Burkhard, who will, as usual, lead you through this call.



Christoph Burkhard - Wacker Neuson SE - CFO & Member of Executive Board



