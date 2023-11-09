Q3 2023 Wacker Neuson SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Ingo Middelmenne - Wacker Neuson SE - IR



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome again to the quarterly Wacker Neuson earnings call. This is Ingo Middelmenne from Investor Relations. Thanks for joining again today on behalf of the release of our 9-month 2023 figures. As usual, we will now present to you the latest results as released this morning.



In the next 15 to 20 minutes, we will talk about the most important events in the first half year, well, no, in the first 9 months, actually of 2023, from an operational and financial perspective. Following this, there will be a Q&A session. If you're not able to follow today's call via the webcast, the presentation slides are also available for you for download at wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations. Please note that the entire call, including the Q&A session will be recorded and made available publicly on our website in the course of the day.



And now I'm handing you over to our executives, Dr. Karl Tragl and Christoph Burkhard, who will, as usual, lead you through this call.



Christoph Burkhard - Wacker