Q1 2020 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Susann Linde

Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO, Head of IR & Finance Director



Welcome to the conference call, where I will present the first quarter 2020. At the same time, as this is being broadcast, we have a Swedish telephone conference where Hans is participating the question session. If you have any questions, just click on the envelope on this page, and we will answer them. All the questions will be translated into English and will be published on our home page.



However, I want to start by talking about what has affected us all lately, namely the spread of the coronavirus, how the pandemic affects Wallenstam and how we handle the situation. It's difficult at present to determine the consequences and the horizon of the pandemic.



Now turn to next page. Wallenstam celebrated 6 -- 75 years as