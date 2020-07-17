Jul 17, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 17, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Susann Linde
Wallenstam AB (publ) - CFO, Head of IR & Finance Director
=====================
Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO - Head of IR & Finance Director
Hello. Susann Linde here, CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. I will present our first half of 2020 today. (Operator Instructions)
This quarter has been a turbulent quarter for all of us, and it affected us all in different ways. Today, I will give you a view of our position right now. So let us start with next page.
Our title for this report is Wallenstam is Positioned for Future Opportunities. We bought some land during this quarter, so now we have currently about 16,000 apartments in our land bank for our future.
Turn to next page. As I said, corona has had an effect on us during this second quarter. We began to see signs as early as at the end of the first quarter. But this second
Q2 2020 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 17, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...