Q4 2020 Wallenstam AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Welcome to the presentation of year-end report 2020. My name is Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. And if you have any questions, please click on the envelope on this side, and I will try to answer them as soon as possible.



Now turn to Page 2. The title of our year-end report is Wallenstam has a successful business model. Despite the pandemic, we, as a company, can navigate our way through this in a good way. And even in such time like this, we create value. We create new homes in attractive areas and rented out offices at good levels. These markets are doing well, but you still have to be humble and say it has been a tough time. There has been a lot of complex with tenants, especially shops