Q1 2023 Wallenstam AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Susann Linde - Wallenstam AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the first quarter of 2023 for Wallenstam. My name is Susann Linde. I'm CFO and Head of Investor Relations here at Wallenstam. (Operator Instructions) Now turn to Page 2.



The headline for this quarter is a good position even in more uncertain times. We are a company that keep to our long-term strategies and do what we think is the best for the future and the development for our business. This is one reason why we have such a good position right now when we are in uncertain times. These strategies are reflected in many things, for example, where we have our properties, what kind of properties and how we are financed.



Now turn to Page 3. The first strategy is where we have our properties. We want to have them in attractive locations where you both want to live and work. We are focused in Gothenburg and Stockholm and haven't changed that strategy since the beginning of the '90s. We have a total occupancy rate of 96%. And in contrast, the concentration of the