Webjet Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 20, 2019 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Webjet Limited post-AGM Investor Update. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John Guscic, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



John Guscic - Webjet Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thank you for everybody who's dialed into this call. Joining me today, I have Tony Ristevski, our CFO. And what I'll do is spend the first few minutes just giving a summary of what our outlook and guidance is by business unit and then what are our outlook by business unit, guidance in totality for the organization, and then we'll hand across for any questions.



So we'll start with WebBeds. Strong start to the new financial year. Every market's growing by TTV revenue contributing to improved EBITDA. As we break it out into the geographies, our largest market by TTV is Europe, and we're continuing to see organic growth there. Asia Pacific is seeing significant growth. We have lots of new clients who have connected to us over the last 12 months that are