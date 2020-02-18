Half Year 2020 Webjet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



John Guscic - Webjet Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Travis, and welcome, everyone, to Webjet's First Half Financial Year '20 Results. Joining me in less stormy Sydney today is Tony Ristevski, our CFO.



So moving on to Slide 2. Outstanding performance from WebBeds has been the key driver of the underlying results that we're going to take you through today. TTV up a solid 25%. Revenue up 24%. So margins were consistent across the business. EBITDA up 43%. We'll cover off the key driver of the outperformance on the EBITDA side. NPAT up 44% before AA, and cash conversion up 102 within the realms of our 95 to 110 that we target for the year.



Moving on to the next slide. As you can see, pictorially, the key driver of growth over the last 2 previous compared period of the first half of those respective years has been the