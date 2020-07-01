Jul 01, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

John Guscic - Webjet Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Jesse, and welcome everyone to an update on our successful convertible bond raised last night and -- overnight, and this morning, joining me on the call, albeit in different continents, is Tony Ristevski, our Chief Financial Officer.



So what I'll do this morning is go through the rationale of why we undertook this particular endeavor and what we are attempting to achieve with it. Also I'd talk a little bit about the convertible bond and give a description. I know it's not a common investment vehicle used in Australia, and it's not a common way to raise capital. So we'll give you a little bit of color about that and what the advantages are in raising that. Then I'll talk very, very briefly as a business update without going into any specifics about trading because we'll be