Jul 01, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Webjet Limited conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John Guscic, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
John Guscic - Webjet Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Jesse, and welcome everyone to an update on our successful convertible bond raised last night and -- overnight, and this morning, joining me on the call, albeit in different continents, is Tony Ristevski, our Chief Financial Officer.
So what I'll do this morning is go through the rationale of why we undertook this particular endeavor and what we are attempting to achieve with it. Also I'd talk a little bit about the convertible bond and give a description. I know it's not a common investment vehicle used in Australia, and it's not a common way to raise capital. So we'll give you a little bit of color about that and what the advantages are in raising that. Then I'll talk very, very briefly as a business update without going into any specifics about trading because we'll be
