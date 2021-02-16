Half Year 2021 Webjet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
John Guscic - Webjet Limited - MD & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to the Webjet results for the first half of 2021. Joining on the call this morning is Tony Ristevski, our CFO.
The last 6 months has continued to see the devastating impact of COVID on the global travel industry. Webjet is not an exception. However, the last 6 months has provided us with the cover to transform our business to be stronger when markets return. We have worked hard to position ourselves as being powered for travel recovery.
Let's review the first half in a little bit more detail. The most significant and positive impact to underlying trading was the Webjet OTA business returning to profitability. What we saw in November and December as the domestic markets opened, that leisure started to perform well, and we saw as the Webjet brand took significant share over our competitors and propelled us to a profitable position.
What we also saw on the WebBeds side is an improved performance. However, the market was substantially impacted by lockdowns and travel restrictions. The focus for our
