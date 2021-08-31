Webjet Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Roger K. Sharp - Webjet Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's now just after 3:00 Melbourne Time. I'd like to extend a warm welcome to you to the Webjet Annual General Meeting for 2021. My name is Roger Sharp, I'm the chair of Webjet and I'll chair today's meeting. Our company Secretary, Tony Ristevski, confirms that quorum is present and that no other items of business have been notified, therefore, we will work to the agenda published with the notice of meeting. I now formally declare the meeting opened.



Today's meeting was originally convened as a hybrid meeting. However, in response to government restrictions currently limiting physical gatherings in Melbourne, and the potential health risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was subsequently convened on a wholly virtual basis. I thank you all for taking the time to join our meeting online via the Lumi platform.



I'll say a few words shortly concerning how I propose to run the meeting and the procedures for both voting and asking questions. But first, I'd like