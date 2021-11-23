Half Year 2022 Webjet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

John Guscic - Webjet Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our first half financial year 2022 results update. I'm delighted that you can join us. Joining me in the room is Tony Ristevski, our CFO. And we will spend the next short period talking through everything that's happened in our business over the next 6 months -- over the past 6 months, with a focus on what we think is going to happen going forward.



So in an environment of severe disruption to the established travel markets, I'm delighted to report we've made substantial progress in the half on our strategic objectives. The business has turned around. And most importantly, we finished the half with cash of $446 million in the bank. We, most