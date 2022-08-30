Webjet Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Roger K. Sharp - Webjet Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



It's now 9:00 Melbourne time, and I'd like to extend a warm welcome to you to the Webjet Annual General Meeting for 2022. My name is Roger Sharp, the Chair of Webjet Limited and I'll chair today's meeting.



I would like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we meet today, the peoples of the Kulin Nation. I also pay my respects to the elders, past and present.



Our company's Secretary, Tony Ristevski, confirms that a quorum is present that no other items of business have been notified. Therefore, we will work to the agenda published with the notice of meeting. I now formally declare the meeting open.



Today's meeting, as you can see, has been convened as a hybrid meeting, and I thank you for while taking the time to join us either via the Computershare platform or indeed in person here at Webjet. And I have to say after some years, it's great to see our shareholders turning up. Thank you for being here.



For the members attending in person, can you please