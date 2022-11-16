Half Year 2023 Webjet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

As Webjet walked through the valley of the shadow of death, we took a look at our life to see what was left, and it looks like there is more than ever before. Joining me today is Tony Ristevski, our CFO, as we discuss the first half 2013 results.



The most important dimension of being a travel company in a postpandemic world is, are you still relevant to your audience, and bookings are the best measure of relevance. We are delighted to announce that our bookings for the first half 2023, we have exceeded our prepandemic levels. This is especially impressive when you consider the first month of the period, April, where we were down 17%. This highlights the underlying momentum that the business has in the half. And more pleasingly -- the more