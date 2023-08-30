Webjet Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Roger Sharp -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's now just after 9:00 Melbourne time, and I'd like to extend a very warm welcome to you to the Webjet Annual General Meeting for 2023. My name is Roger Sharp, Chair of Webjet Limited, and I will chair today's meeting. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which we meet, the peoples of the Kulin Nation. I also pay my respects to their elders, past and present.



Our Company Secretary, Tony Ristevski, confirms that a quorum is present and there are no other items, this is notified. So we will work to the agenda published with the Notice of Meeting. I now formally declare the meeting open. Today, we have convened the meeting as a hybrid meeting, and I thank you all for taking the time to join us either online via the Computershare platform or here in person in Webjet's office. It's great to see shareholders here after a period of not seeing anyone.



For those attending in person, please could you turn off your mobile phones, put away your photographic equipment and any recording devices. I'd now like