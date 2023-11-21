Half Year 2024 Webjet Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John Guscic, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



John Guscic - Webjet Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Look what we've done. Webjet is a star boy. Welcome to the Webjet Limited first half results for financial year 2024. Joining me today is my esteemed colleague and our group CFO, Tony Ristevski. Let's get straight into the key metrics.



As we can see on Page 2, all metrics are materially ahead of first half 2023. Bookings are up 27%, primarily driven by WebBeds, where first half bookings are 50% ahead of prepandemic levels. TTV is up 35%. Part of that growth is a reflection of international travel coming through in the Webjet domestic market in the first half of 2024. Revenue is up 39% in both of our major businesses of WebBeds and the Webjet OTA business, we've addressed new opportunities and have been able to capitalize on those new revenue opportunities and