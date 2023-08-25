Aug 25, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Vasile Tofan - Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited - Chairman of the Board of Directors
Ladies and gentlemen, it's a pleasure to have so many of you on today's earnings call for Q2 for Purcari. And despite it being a Friday, I hope we'll have all of you very much focused on our results because we are very proud about the set of results we are presenting.
So today, here is presenting a team, Eugeniu Baltag, Investor Relations Manager and Victor Arapan, the CFO, will do most of talking today, but we also have the Victor Bostan, Finance CEO; and Victoria Moldovan, our -- also part of our Investor Relations team and myself, Vasile Tofan, as chair.
And Eugeniu, I will kindly ask you to jump to Slide 8 next. We are very proud about the track record of growth we have been showing for so many years now. And I'm very proud by the fact that despite the company getting larger, despite the scale getting larger and despite the macro environment being so difficult, we actually even today in presenting these Q2 results, we continue and accelerating that track record of growth. So you know we grew
Q2 2023 Purcari Wineries PCL Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 25, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
