May 09, 2023 - May 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Marc Sale - First Class Metals PLC - CEO



Thank you very much, and hello, everyone. Without more ado, First Class Metals achieved a main board listing London Stock Exchange in July last year, so we're a relatively new exploration company. We listed at GBP0.10; today, our share price is GBP0.15, we've been up as high as GBP0.18. Market cap of about 8.5 million.



All our properties are in Northwest Ontario, in Canada. We are focused on gold as a backbone, however, we do also have base metal, battery metals, and critical metals in our portfolio. We've got a joint venture agreement with Palladium One who's a proven discoverer of nickel in that area. They've drilled over 6,000 meters in one of our properties and have achieved degree of success, which we'll come to.



We've also signed up an option to purchase joint venture agreement on a historic gold mine in Northwest Ontario, and recently also, on a hard rock lithium project. So we're certainly a multi-element diverse portfolio company.



I'm the CEO, I lead the company as far as the technical side of things. We also have an