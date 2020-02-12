Q4 2019 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Arne Norheim - Webstep ASA - CEO



Welcome to our quarter 4 2019 presentation of our results. My name is Arne Norheim, and I'm the CEO of Webstep ASA. I will be presenting our results today together with our CFO, Liv Annike Kverneland. The presentation will be taped and made available after the call. We will answer questions after the presentations and you may post questions online.



We will go through the following agenda. So 2019 is now behind us, which is a reset year in many ways, a year in which we saw a very high churn in the first half of the year with residual effect following us into the third quarter. I assumed the helm as the new CEO back in May, and we hit the 2-year mark since our stock exchange introduction.



2019 was also an investment year. We've invested in sales and recruiting capacity, recognizing that in today's war in talent, this is necessary. We launched, Webstep Solutions, a highly sought after by our clients service offering where Webstep delivered complete service -- the delivery teams and service outputs. And as we enter 2020, our 20th anniversary since our humble