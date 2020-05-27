Q1 2020 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Arne Norheim - Webstep ASA - CEO



Welcome to our Q1 2020 presentation of our results. My name is Arne Norheim, and I'm the CEO of Webstep. I will be presenting our results together with our CFO, Liv Annike Kverneland. We're not able to facilitate questions at this time, but I do encourage you to submit any questions that you may have to our Investor Relations mailbox at [email protected].



Now we'll go through the following agenda today. So let's start with the highlights.



First quarter is behind us, and given the circumstances, I'm pleased with the result. Of course, the world has changed since the start of the year. The quarter was going well, and we saw good traction in our recruiting efforts. March 12 changed all that. With COVID-19 causing the closedown of Norway, many of our clients were impacted. We worked closely with those clients in the early days of the crisis to ensure continued support while ensuring that our employees were cared for and protected. We have had 1 confirmed case and 4 suspected among our employees and all have since recovered.



The impact to revenue of