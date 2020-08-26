Q2 2020 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Arne Norheim - Webstep ASA - CEO
Welcome to our second quarter 2020 presentation of our results. My name is Arne Norheim, and I'm the CEO of Webstep ASA. I will be presenting our results together with our CFO, Liv Annike Kverneland. The presentation will be taped and made available after the call. We will answer questions after the presentations, and you may post questions online.
Now we have no change to the agenda as we've gotten used to it over the past few quarters, so let's get right into it, shall we?
I'm pleased with the results given the situation we, as a society, are in. The investments we put in place last year are starting to yield results, and for the second quarter, we saw revenue grow by 6% and EBIT grow by 18%. The market for IT expert service is strong, and we are pleased to see that most of our clients, even those who were significantly impacted by COVID-19, have renewed their contracts with us for the fall. This has allowed us to return our recruiting activities back to normal after 4 months of reduced activity.
We launched Webstep Solutions late last year.
