Q4 2020 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Trond K. Johannessen - Webstep ASA - Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Webstep. My name is Trond Johannessen, and I am Chair of the Board. Together with me today, I have newly appointed CEO, Save Asmervik; and CFO, Liv Annike Kverneland, who also served as Interim CEO until last week.



Today's agenda includes an introduction of the new CEO, a business review, financial review and a few words about outlook.



Let's start with the highlights from the quarter. The fourth quarter ended with revenues of just below NOK 190 million, which is up about 7% from Q4 2019. 2020 as a whole came in at NOK 690 million, which is about NOK 30 million above the 2019 figure. Actual EBIT in Q4 was about NOK 11 million, which is 40% up from Q4 2019. If we adjust for one-off costs in the quarter, the EBIT increases to NOK 16.4 million.



One-off costs are related to CEO change and provision for possible loss on receivables related to one customer in the travel sector. Adjusted for one-offs, full year 2020 EBIT ended at NOK 55