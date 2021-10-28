Q3 2021 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Save Asmervik - Webstep ASA - CEO



Good morning. Welcome to the presentation of the third quarter results for Webstep ASA. My name is Save Asmervik. I will take you through the highlights, the business and financial review, as well as share a few words about the outlook.



Let us start with the highlights from the quarter. Overall, it has been a very good quarter for Webstep. Third quarter ended with a revenue about NOK 166 million, which is up about 14% from last year. A cumulative revenue over the last 12 months reaching NOK 745 million are also in line with our ambitions. Actual EBIT in the third quarter was approximate NOK 10 million, which is 2% up from last year. For the quarter, earnings are influenced by nonrecurring costs of NOK 2 million. Taking into consideration an extensive recruiting period and nonrecurring costs, we see an actual EBIT margin of 8% over the last 12 months. Recruiting is key for Webstep and 2021 has been a strong recruiting year so far. By the end of the third quarter, the number of employees is 470, which is up 31 from last quarter and 54 from last year.



