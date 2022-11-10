Q3 2022 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Save Asmervik - Webstep ASA - CEO



Welcome to this presentation of Webstep. My name is Save Asmervik, CEO of Webstep. I will take you through this agenda for the third quarter 2022. Let us start with the highlights.



We have, over a longer period of time, seen a healthy growth rate in number of employees. Our employees are the most important factor for what we can achieve as a company and deliver within technology services. At the end of third quarter, we were 535 employees, an increase of 66 pre over the last 12 months.



Revenues for the quarter rose with 17% from corresponding quarter last year and was close to NOK 194 million. The growth rate is solid. However, revenues have not reached its full potential due to lower utilization in the quarter. For the last 12 months, we have accumulated revenues of NOK 861 million.



EBIT for the quarter came to NOK 5.5 million, a decrease of 42% from the corresponding quarter last year. The positive effect from higher revenue is offset by higher operating expenses, primarily related to culture-building activities and conferences. I will