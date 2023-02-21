Q4 2022 Webstep ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Save Asmervik - Webstep ASA - CEO



Welcome to this presentation of Webstep. My name is Save Asmervik, Webstep's CEO. I will take you through the agenda for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.



Let me start with the highlights. I will start with the revenue. Based on a long series of quarters with strong growth in capacity, the sales efforts has given a solid increase in yearly revenue again. Revenues for the quarter ended at NOK 245 million, which is a 13% increase compared to the same period last year.



For the full year of 2022, the revenue rose with almost 15% to NOK 888 million. Throughout the year, we have experienced a stable growth rate in revenues. The increase is primarily due to a higher number of employees and hourly rates, while negatively affected by lower utilization rate for the last couple of quarters.



EBIT for the fourth quarter was almost NOK 12 million and for the full year, close to NOK 55 million, both are lower compared to the corresponding period last year. EBIT has been negatively impacted by one-off costs related to the reduction of future overhead