Q4 2021 WashTec AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ralf Koeppe - WashTec AG - CEO, CTO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the WashTec Board with my colleagues, CFO, Dr. Kerstin Reden; and CFO, Stephan Weber, who are attending with me the call, I would like to welcome you to the earnings call and presentation of the WashTec Group Financial Year 2021.



Due to the pandemic situation, we are still not able to meet personally to our annual press conference. Therefore, we combine the annual press conference and analyst telephone call in 1 conference call. Next slide, please.



Before my colleague, Kerstin Reden, will present the figures of the business year 2021 and the outlook for 2022, I will give you some update on WashTec, present some achievements of the last year, including our digital