Q1 2020 Del Monte Pacific Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Ignacio Carmelo O. Sison - Del Monte Pacific Limited - Chief Corporate Officer



Good morning to our call participants in Asia, and good evening to our participants from the U.S. This is the conference call for the first quarter results of Del Monte Pacific Group, or DMPL, ending July 2019. Representing Del Monte in this call are Cito Alejandro, Group Chief Operating Officer of DMPL; Parag Sachdeva, Group CFO of DMPL; Greg Longstreet, CEO of Del Monte Foods, the U.S. subsidiary of DMPL; and this is Iggy Sison, Chief Corporate Officer of DMPL.



Before we start the call, may we request all participants to please mute their phones.



We'll start then on Slide 5, and Parag Sachdeva, our CFO, will now present our first quarter results.



Parag Sachdeva - Del Monte Pacific Limited - CFO



Thank you very much, Iggy. Before moving on to Slide 5, on Slide 4, I would like to draw your attention to the last bullet point. The group has adopted IFRS 16 from 1 May 2019. IFRS 16 introduces a single, on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees.



On Slide 5,