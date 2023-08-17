Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ami Daniel

Windward Ltd. - CEO, Executive Director & Co-Founder

* Ofer Segev

Windward Ltd. - CFO



=====================

Ami Daniel - Windward Ltd. - CEO, Executive Director & Co-Founder



Hi, everybody. Great to have you here. My name is Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. I thank you for joining us for this SparkLive meeting on our interim results.



With me is Ofer Segev, our CFO. Hi, Ofer. Good morning.



Ofer Segev - Windward Ltd. - CFO



Good Morning.



Ami Daniel - Windward Ltd. - CEO, Executive Director & Co-Founder



We're going to run you through the results today. And obviously, if anybody has any questions, we're very happy to take them.



So if we take a step back, Windward is a leading maritime-AI company, maybe the only maritime-AI company in the world, and we've been at this for about 12 years now. We