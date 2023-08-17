Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ami Daniel
Windward Ltd. - CEO, Executive Director & Co-Founder
* Ofer Segev
Windward Ltd. - CFO
=====================
Ami Daniel - Windward Ltd. - CEO, Executive Director & Co-Founder
Hi, everybody. Great to have you here. My name is Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. I thank you for joining us for this SparkLive meeting on our interim results.
With me is Ofer Segev, our CFO. Hi, Ofer. Good morning.
Ofer Segev - Windward Ltd. - CFO
Good Morning.
Ami Daniel - Windward Ltd. - CEO, Executive Director & Co-Founder
We're going to run you through the results today. And obviously, if anybody has any questions, we're very happy to take them.
So if we take a step back, Windward is a leading maritime-AI company, maybe the only maritime-AI company in the world, and we've been at this for about 12 years now. We
Interim Q1 2023 Windward Ltd Trading Statement Presentation Transcript
Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...