Aug 08, 2022 / 09:45AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:45AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Liehong Liu

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - Chairman & CEO



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I am Zhang Haitao from Office of the Board of Directors, China Unicom.



Welcome to China Unicom's 2022 interim results announcement. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will be conducted in a combination of both online and offline methods via the format of on-site conferencing and teleconferencing. We are very pleased to have Mr. Li Yi from the People's Posts and Telecommunications News, and Mr. Gao Chao from the Communications Weekly, who have joined the conference on-site. While there are also other friends from the media industry communicating with us online, at present we have over 50 of media participants joining the conference online and the participants figures are constantly being updated and rising.



Thank you very much for your support. You can also watch the company's