Mar 08, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 08, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Liehong Liu

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited - Chairman & CEO



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Ladies and gentlemen, and also our friends from Beijing, who joined online. Good afternoon. I'm Mung Shu Sung. I'm delighted to gather here with you again so that we can have face-to-face interactions. I'm also very grateful for your long-term support and concern towards China Unicom.



On behalf of the management of the company, I would like to welcome all of you to 2022 results announcement by China Unicom. Today, we have Hong Kong, Beijing, on-site plus online mixed model. Our friends from the press can participate from Beijing. The whole session will take about 60 minutes.



First of all, I would like to invite our Chairman to deliver his speech. And then we will have interactions from inputs in Hong Kong and Beijing. We will use Chinese and also provide English simultaneous interpretation. I would like to remind all of